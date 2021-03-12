RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires 22,873 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) by 35.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 22,873 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MYJ. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $510,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 13,253 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 67,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,756 shares during the period.

Shares of MYJ stock opened at $14.86 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average is $14.14. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $15.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade quality municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

