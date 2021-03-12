RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,042 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 46.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,174,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,196,879,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319,000 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at about $1,757,156,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 8,932,083 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,561,239,000 after acquiring an additional 226,440 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,799,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,249,371,000 after acquiring an additional 108,504 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,090,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,135,814,000 after acquiring an additional 90,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.23.

NYSE:MMM opened at $181.18 on Wednesday. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.42.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.05%.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total transaction of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,894,077.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,685 shares of company stock valued at $6,444,641. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

