RMB Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 303,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,176,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after acquiring an additional 19,187 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 0.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 718,966 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth $1,609,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund during the third quarter worth $545,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 81,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,018 shares in the last quarter.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund alerts:

NYSE:EDD opened at $5.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.99. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $6.50.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It typically invests in government bonds denominated in the local currencies of emerging markets.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.