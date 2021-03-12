RMB Capital Management LLC Buys 1,569 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,586,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,330 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,761,000 after purchasing an additional 49,555 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,834,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $509,607,000 after purchasing an additional 83,079 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,068,000 after acquiring an additional 146,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $311.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $323.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $306.01. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $338.19.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

