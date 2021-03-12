RMB Capital Management LLC Buys 4,672 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,101 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $2,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 516.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,442,817 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $98,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,707 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,871,000. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of MasTec by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,839,523 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,828,000 after purchasing an additional 520,163 shares in the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. purchased a new position in shares of MasTec in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,018,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MasTec by 231.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,084 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,204,000 after buying an additional 317,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

MTZ stock opened at $91.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $95.96.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 18.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.15.

In related news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $3,265,495.38. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total transaction of $350,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,009,450.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,220 shares of company stock valued at $7,794,314. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

MasTec Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

