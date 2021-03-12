RMB Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 125,081 Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 125,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,652,000. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Essential Properties Realty Trust as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPRT. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 342,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,269,000 after buying an additional 36,577 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 5,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B&I Capital AG bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $12,387,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPRT. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho cut Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.05.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.30 and a 200-day moving average of $20.10. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $6.08 and a one year high of $24.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 14.29. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68 and a beta of 1.32.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 31.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

