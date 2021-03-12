RMB Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in KLA by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,690,000 after acquiring an additional 24,559 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in KLA by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 62,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its holdings in KLA by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KLA by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its holdings in KLA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 11,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up previously from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $283.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $306.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $247.71. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $110.19 and a twelve month high of $342.21. The company has a market capitalization of $43.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Article: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.