RMB Capital Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 16,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,513,000 after buying an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 30,587 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 11,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECL opened at $216.97 on Thursday. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $231.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $211.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.99%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ECL shares. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.50.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

