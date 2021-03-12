RMB Capital Management LLC Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,547 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 1.75% of Limestone Bancorp worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMST. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 46,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 22,281 shares during the period. Finally, Mendon Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 69,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 38,903 shares during the period. 35.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ LMST opened at $16.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $111.98 million, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Limestone Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $17.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.40.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $12.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.80 million. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%. Equities research analysts forecast that Limestone Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Limestone Bancorp Company Profile

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

