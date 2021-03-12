RMB Capital Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Position in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB)

RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) by 84.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,425 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Acutus Medical worth $1,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AFIB. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in Acutus Medical in the third quarter worth $129,386,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Acutus Medical in the third quarter worth $20,263,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Acutus Medical in the third quarter worth $14,030,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter valued at $11,030,000. Finally, Index Venture Associates V Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the third quarter valued at $4,875,000. 69.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Acutus Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Acutus Medical in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Acutus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

NASDAQ AFIB opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.41. The company has a quick ratio of 10.21, a current ratio of 10.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Acutus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $38.99.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. It offers AcQMap console and workstation, an advanced imaging, navigation, and mapping system for physicians to map, treat, re-map, and adjust additional therapy as needed; and Patient Electrode Kit that is required in every procedure to provide cardiac signals, catheter localization, and AcQMap system grounding.

