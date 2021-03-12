RMB Capital Management LLC Has $4.84 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 21.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,609 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,958,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,229 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 298.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 1,761,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,326,000 after buying an additional 1,320,224 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 167.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,854,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,091,000 after buying an additional 1,160,773 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 657.6% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,207,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,725,000 after buying an additional 1,047,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,649,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,833,375,000 after buying an additional 1,032,575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $157.70 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $162.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $414.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.04. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

