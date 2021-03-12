RMB Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 46.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 553.3% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, insider Chee Chew sold 1,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.88, for a total value of $723,775.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $632,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 218,042 shares of company stock valued at $85,756,404. 6.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TWLO opened at $352.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $391.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.87. The company has a market capitalization of $60.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $548.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.64 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TWLO has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen lifted their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Twilio from $340.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.36.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

