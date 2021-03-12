RMB Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) by 61.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,288 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.44% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,597,000 after acquiring an additional 133,123 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

IIF stock opened at $24.29 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.01. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.35 and a 1 year high of $24.39.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

