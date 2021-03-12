RMB Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 410,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 103,873 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 144.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,397 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 10,280 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

Get Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NML stock opened at $4.32 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $4.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0148 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently -227.59%.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fund of fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in master limited partnerships and limited liability companies.

Read More: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.