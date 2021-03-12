RMB Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,392 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,048 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,526 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $297,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $432,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $81.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.78. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $88.75.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Several brokerages have commented on FANG. Johnson Rice cut shares of Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.31.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

