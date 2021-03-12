RMB Capital Management LLC Invests $1.45 Million in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 156,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 8.6% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,581,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 125,474 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,494,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,837,000 after acquiring an additional 171,373 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 80.8% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 637,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after acquiring an additional 285,108 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 141,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 86,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 5,319 shares in the last quarter. 32.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSD opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.92. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $9.60.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

