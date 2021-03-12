RMB Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYC) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,242 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MYC. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Blackrock MuniYield California Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $160,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 22,562 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock MuniYield California Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $199,000.

Shares of MYC opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%.

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund Profile

Blackrock MuniYield California Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal and California income taxes.

