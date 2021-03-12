RMB Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

RMB Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 80.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,576 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 139,372 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,894,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,613,452 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $230,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579,499 shares in the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its stake in EOG Resources by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,640,336 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $231,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,844 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,863,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 829.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,110,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $39,907,000 after acquiring an additional 990,987 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.63.

NYSE:EOG opened at $73.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.55 and a beta of 2.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.67. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $77.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. On average, analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.4125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 30.12%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

Recommended Story: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.