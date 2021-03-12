RMB Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS)

RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QTS Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.35.

In related news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $487,169.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at $11,110,603.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $254,588.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,282,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,575 shares of company stock valued at $768,558. Insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE QTS opened at $59.73 on Thursday. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.64 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.43 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.27 and a 200-day moving average of $62.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 3.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. QTS Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 71.48%.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

