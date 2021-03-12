RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 253 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,890 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 25,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,556 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $1,886,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,800,568.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total value of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $736.75.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $702.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $757.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $744.78. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $360.50 and a fifty-two week high of $826.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a PE ratio of 80.05, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

