RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 3,454 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,874 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 259.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 277 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 577.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,920 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total value of $196,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $97.07 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.18 and a 12-month high of $124.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.86. The company has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.46 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp raised Akamai Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.16.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

