RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 364 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,336 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,602 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $7,993,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $303,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mostafa Ronaghi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.58, for a total transaction of $1,692,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 83,862 shares in the company, valued at $28,393,995.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $122,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $946,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,225 shares of company stock worth $8,847,178. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

ILMN stock opened at $400.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.01, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $440.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.21. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ILMN. OTR Global raised shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $360.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Monday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.35.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

