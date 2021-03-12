RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 43,951 Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ) by 30.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 43,951 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 3.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at $181,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund in the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter.

MUJ stock opened at $14.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.17. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

