RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 44,484 Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

RMB Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 41.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 63,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,484 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $1,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GDV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,640 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 872,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 51.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 71,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 24,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $196,000.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

GDV stock opened at $23.67 on Thursday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $23.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.61.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

About The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.