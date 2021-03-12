RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 64,022 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,022 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Skyline Champion worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Skyline Champion by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 80,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 12.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Skyline Champion by 4.8% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 50,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SKY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Skyline Champion from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Shares of SKY opened at $44.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Skyline Champion Co. has a 12-month low of $10.82 and a 12-month high of $47.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.41 and a beta of 2.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.60.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.14. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $377.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.23 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mak Capital One Llc sold 368,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $16,161,312.15. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

