RMB Capital Management LLC Sells 73,062 Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

RMB Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 36.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,062 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 343.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,944 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CNR opened at $13.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.87. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $14.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 2.26.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.09). Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. Equities analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.33.

In related news, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 385,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $4,820,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 13,068 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $127,413.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 80,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,377,543 shares of company stock valued at $58,699,946. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

