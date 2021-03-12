RMB Capital Management LLC Takes $1.69 Million Position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF)

RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 116,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 49.8% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,438,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,283,000 after acquiring an additional 478,175 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,170,000 after acquiring an additional 174,204 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 266,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 36,530 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 95,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 46,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the last quarter.

In other Apollo Tactical Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 16,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $237,920.94. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AIF opened at $14.84 on Wednesday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a $0.076 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.15%.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Company Profile

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

