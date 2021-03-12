RMB Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 8,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 32.4% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 258,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,276,000 after acquiring an additional 10,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 557,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,969,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America cut U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

NYSE USB opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $54.39.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

