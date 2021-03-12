Rocket Pool (RPL) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $5.84 Million

Rocket Pool (CURRENCY:RPL) traded up 28.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Rocket Pool has a total market cap of $150.48 million and approximately $5.84 million worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rocket Pool has traded up 51% against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool token can now be bought for $14.64 or 0.00025964 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Rocket Pool alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00049238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00011807 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.54 or 0.00646543 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 84.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00064908 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00025716 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00036927 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

RPL is a token. Its genesis date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 17,922,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,279,742 tokens. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net . The official message board for Rocket Pool is medium.com/rocket-pool . Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @Rocket_Pool and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is /r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Rocket Pool Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rocket Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rocket Pool and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.