Rope ($ROPE) Price Reaches $58.22 on Exchanges

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded down 14.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. In the last seven days, Rope has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Rope has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $12,879.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rope token can now be purchased for approximately $58.22 or 0.00101286 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rope alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $263.60 or 0.00458602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.58 or 0.00061908 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00049030 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00069347 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $316.23 or 0.00550173 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00076833 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Rope Profile

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 tokens. Rope’s official website is rope.lol

Buying and Selling Rope

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rope and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.