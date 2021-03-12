Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Position Boosted by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 200.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ROP. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the third quarter worth about $462,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,983,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 20,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROP shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $411.00.

Shares of ROP stock opened at $389.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $396.41 and a 200-day moving average of $408.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The company has a market capitalization of $40.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

