Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Acquires 1,666 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Genuine Parts accounts for 2.0% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $6,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $19,827,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 74.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the third quarter valued at about $318,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on GPC. Zacks Investment Research cut Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America cut Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.43.

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $114.80. 21,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $49.68 and a 52-week high of $118.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.50. The company has a market cap of $16.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.75 and a beta of 1.05.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.29%.

In other news, Director John R. Holder purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.00 per share, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

