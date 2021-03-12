Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Boosts Stock Position in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,697 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,486 shares during the period. Cullen/Frost Bankers comprises 1.5% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV owned 0.10% of Cullen/Frost Bankers worth $5,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

In related news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 17,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total value of $1,812,332.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,123.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William L. Perotti sold 12,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total value of $1,299,602.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,220,608.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,752 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,335 in the last ninety days. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $96.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.70.

Shares of CFR traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,229. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.69 and a 52-week high of $114.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.80.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR).

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.