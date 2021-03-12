Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Decreases Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV cut its holdings in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,506 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV owned approximately 0.10% of Patterson Companies worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,243,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,507,000 after acquiring an additional 194,423 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,933,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,293,000 after buying an additional 18,175 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,578.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 530,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,707,000 after acquiring an additional 498,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 8.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 456,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,752,000 after acquiring an additional 36,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 437,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,541,000 after purchasing an additional 67,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PDCO shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.43.

In other news, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $205,191.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $330,007.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,952.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PDCO stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $31.71. 23,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,581. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of -5.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.93 and a 52 week high of $36.88.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.57% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

