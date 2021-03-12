Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $2.15 Million Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $825,089,000 after purchasing an additional 273,272 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,008,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $590,679,000 after acquiring an additional 423,841 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,907,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $518,484,000 after buying an additional 240,404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,182,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,371,000 after buying an additional 623,278 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,011,000 after buying an additional 314,751 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

EMR stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,742,867. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $37.75 and a 52-week high of $93.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.70.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.33.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.