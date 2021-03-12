Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $2.21 Million Stake in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,235 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Maximus were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,691,046 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $196,958,000 after purchasing an additional 510,610 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,570,192 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $554,060,000 after purchasing an additional 375,852 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Maximus by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,729,519 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $126,583,000 after purchasing an additional 229,219 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Maximus by 1,428.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 240,801 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $16,473,000 after acquiring an additional 225,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Maximus by 480.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 261,668 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,902,000 after acquiring an additional 216,563 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MMS traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $87.26. The stock had a trading volume of 10,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.84. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.42 and a 1 year high of $87.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.34.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $945.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.46 million. Maximus had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Maximus, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Maximus Company Profile

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs worldwide. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

