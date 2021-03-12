Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $2.36 Million Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 48,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,303,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,475,000 after acquiring an additional 184,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.27.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.47. The company had a trading volume of 174,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,948,601. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $62.13 and a 12 month high of $98.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $90.36 and its 200 day moving average is $89.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

