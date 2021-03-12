Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Lowers Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,721 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser makes up 1.6% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Weyerhaeuser from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.67.

In related news, CFO Russell S. Hagen sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total value of $770,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WY traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.77. The company had a trading volume of 250,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,718,936. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $36.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.09.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

