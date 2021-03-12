Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Purchases 4,083 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its position in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEG. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 48.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 16.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 21,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,998,804.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.28. 30,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,031,023. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.11. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.26%.

LEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Leggett & Platt Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.