Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV reduced its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,499 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,852 shares during the quarter. Werner Enterprises makes up about 1.3% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV owned about 0.17% of Werner Enterprises worth $4,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WERN. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 392,194 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,382,000 after purchasing an additional 68,871 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 198.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Werner Enterprises by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WERN traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.33. The company had a trading volume of 15,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 608,130. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.03. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $47.82.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $620.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 6.23%. On average, analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Werner Enterprises from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.60.

Werner Enterprises Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

