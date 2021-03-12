Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Sells 1,393 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV decreased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies comprises approximately 2.2% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $7,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,331,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 2.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 95,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,207,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 25.3% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 6,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 116.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 56,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,322,000 after purchasing an additional 30,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 185.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,056,000 after purchasing an additional 18,160 shares in the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZBRA. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.11.

In other Zebra Technologies news, SVP Michael Cho sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.22, for a total value of $191,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,943.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Janice M. Roberts sold 2,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.09, for a total transaction of $996,150.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,802,906.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,705 shares of company stock worth $26,617,342. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA traded down $9.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $470.76. 14,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,323. The stock has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.89 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $150.06 and a twelve month high of $516.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $450.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $357.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Further Reading: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.