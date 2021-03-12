Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Sells 3,486 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV reduced its holdings in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV owned approximately 0.12% of Compass Minerals International worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CMP. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 871,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,707,000 after purchasing an additional 211,217 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 142.5% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 173,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 102,130 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,053,000 after purchasing an additional 38,816 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Compass Minerals International alerts:

CMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

Shares of CMP stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, reaching $67.94. 6,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,947. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 1.55. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a one year low of $34.39 and a one year high of $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.60.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.76). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. On average, research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

See Also: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Minerals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Minerals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.