Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Sells 4,415 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,935 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

NYSE COP traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 547,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,469,792. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.19 billion, a PE ratio of -53.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.08 and a 200 day moving average of $40.14. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $61.14.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist increased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.08.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Further Reading: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.