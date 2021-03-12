Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Trims Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,159 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in AT&T by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on T shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.12.

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,603,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,102,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $34.61. The firm has a market cap of $212.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

