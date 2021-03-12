Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Trims Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,452 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for 1.8% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.49, for a total transaction of $40,807,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,003,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,590,097,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 555,284 shares of company stock valued at $106,132,302 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $206.93. The stock had a trading volume of 143,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,471,369. The firm has a market cap of $198.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.06 and a fifty-two week high of $218.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.63 and a 200-day moving average of $166.15.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.29%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $200.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $222.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.80.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.