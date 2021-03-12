Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Trims Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV reduced its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,990 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,657,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $696,294,000 after buying an additional 84,677 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,811,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,383,000 after buying an additional 2,705,661 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,495,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,106,000 after buying an additional 112,060 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Aflac by 72.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,800,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its stake in Aflac by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,245,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,325,000 after purchasing an additional 152,915 shares in the last quarter. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 29,470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.87, for a total transaction of $1,292,848.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,194.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,449,110 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AFL traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.80. 190,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,878,611. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.07 and a 1 year high of $51.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.36 and a 200 day moving average of $42.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

AFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Aflac from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Aflac from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.70.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products.

