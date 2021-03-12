Royal Bank of Canada Increases Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $175.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $162.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.26% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.64.

FTNT traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $177.23. 19,114 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,259,238. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $176.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $160.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.76.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.35. Fortinet had a return on equity of 48.30% and a net margin of 18.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.74, for a total transaction of $6,749,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,061,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,022,896,142.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Whittle sold 18,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,723,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,408 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,976 shares of company stock worth $14,170,350. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Fortinet by 12,525.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,543,936 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after buying an additional 20,381,220 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,918,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 104.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,786,730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,383,000 after buying an additional 912,854 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,136,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,626,812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $687,220,000 after buying an additional 727,949 shares during the period. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

