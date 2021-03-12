Royal Bank of Canada Raises MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Price Target to $65.00

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 6.24% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MAX. William Blair began coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of MediaAlpha in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MediaAlpha has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MAX opened at $61.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.08. MediaAlpha has a 1-year low of $21.62 and a 1-year high of $62.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in MediaAlpha during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000.

About MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

See Also: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.