Safe Price Down 17.2% Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 12th. Over the last week, Safe has traded 17.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Safe has a market cap of $6.11 million and approximately $63,845.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000518 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Safe alerts:

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001294 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 55.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Safe

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.