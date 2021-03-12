SafeCapital (SCAP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $204.00

SafeCapital (CURRENCY:SCAP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 12th. SafeCapital has a total market cap of $71,580.47 and approximately $204.00 worth of SafeCapital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SafeCapital has traded 16.1% higher against the dollar. One SafeCapital coin can now be bought for $0.0386 or 0.00000067 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00027583 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001923 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000614 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000051 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000306 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 608% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001395 BTC.

SafeCapital Coin Profile

SafeCapital (CRYPTO:SCAP) is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2019. SafeCapital’s total supply is 2,108,509 coins and its circulating supply is 1,852,870 coins. The official message board for SafeCapital is medium.com/@safecapital . SafeCapital’s official Twitter account is @SafecapitalO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SafeCapital’s official website is www.safecapital.io

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCapital is introducing a new paradigm of connectedness by rolling together several powerful decentralized investment modules into one ecosystem. Instead of spreading users thin across various exchanges, sites, and services (which is also a security risk). “

Buying and Selling SafeCapital

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCapital directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeCapital should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeCapital using one of the exchanges listed above.

